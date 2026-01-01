Mooney (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The knee injury appears to be a new issue for Mooney, given that he was not listed on Wednesday's practice report. His participation in Friday's practice will determine whether he enters Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints with an injury designation. If Mooney is unable to play, then David Sills, Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins would be in line for more offensive snaps in Week 18.