Mooney practiced on a limited basis Thursday due to a shoulder injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Both Mooney and Drake London (knee, LP) were added to Atlanta's injury report Thursday, leaving a cloud over the state of the receiving corps in the middle of Week 18 prep. Friday's report will provide a sense of both player's availability ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
More News
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Struggles on five targets•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Leading receiver with rookie at QB•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: No catches in Week 15•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Logs full practice•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Blows past century mark in loss•