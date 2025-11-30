Mooney caught two of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

Mooney led all Falcons wide receivers in targets but finished third on the team in that category behind Kyle Pitts (eight) and Bijan Robinson (seven) as Atlanta played without top wide receiver Drake London (knee) for a second consecutive game. Mooney had 74 yards and a touchdown in the first game London missed, but that performance was fueled by a 49-yard touchdown catch. If London remains sidelined in Week 14, Mooney would likely remain the de facto top wide receiver for the Falcons against Seattle's talented secondary.