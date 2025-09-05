Mooney (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with Falcons coach Raheem Morris expecting the wideout to be a game-time decision, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

A 1 p.m. ET kickoff is good news for Mooney's fantasy managers, allowing for replacements from 14 different NFL games if the wideout is listed as inactive Sunday morning. The Falcons would have a tougher time replacing him, likely looking to KhaDarel Hodge and/or Casey Washington alongside No. 1 receiver Drake London and slot man Ray-Ray McCloud. It's a high-volume role, at least in terms of playing time, with Mooney taking 92.3 percent of available snaps in his 16 games last season. He injured his shoulder on the first day of training camp this year, missing five weeks before returning to practice near the end of August. The Falcons listed Mooney as a limited participant Wednesday through Friday this week.