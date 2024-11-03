Mooney caught five of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys.

Drake London (hip) left the game after scoring a first-quarter TD, but Mooney stepped ably into the role of top target for Kirk Cousins, leading the Falcons in receiving yards on the day and capping his performance with a 36-yard score in the second quarter. Mooney has set a new career high with five touchdowns on the season, a total he could add to in Week 10 against a reeling Saints defense.