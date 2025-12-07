Mooney caught one of four targets for six yards in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Even with Drake London (knee) out of action again, Mooney couldn't get anything going against Seattle's tough defense, as tight end Kyle Pitts wound up leading Atlanta in all receiving categories. In the three games London has missed, Mooney's managed just a 6-105-1 line on 12 targets, making him little more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes in Week 15 against the Buccaneers, whether London is healthy or not.