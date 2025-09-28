Mooney injured his hamstring during Sunday's game versus the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Prior to his exit just after halftime, Mooney had hauled in his only target for 16 yards. For as long as Mooney is sidelined, Ray-Ray McCloud, Casey Washington, David Sills and Jamal Agnew will be the healthy and available wide receivers for the Falcons that aren't named Drake London.