Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Hurts hamstring in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney injured his hamstring during Sunday's game versus the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Prior to his exit just after halftime, Mooney had hauled in his only target for 16 yards. For as long as Mooney is sidelined, Ray-Ray McCloud, Casey Washington, David Sills and Jamal Agnew will be the healthy and available wide receivers for the Falcons that aren't named Drake London.
More News
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Ruled out of Week 4 action•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Productive showing in Week 3 loss•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Practices in full•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Remains limited by shoulder issue•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Modest production in season debut•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Cleared for Week 2 return•