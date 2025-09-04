Mooney (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After having his reps capped for the second practice in a row to kick off Week 1 prep, Mooney told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com that he would likely be a "game-time decision" for Sunday's tilt with the Buccaneers. Unless he can upgrade to full participation in Friday's session, Mooney appears set to take a questionable tag into the weekend, and official word on his status may not arrive until the Falcons release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Atlanta elects to hold Mooney out for the season opener, more reps at receiver would be available for the likes of Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge.