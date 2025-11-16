Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Injures ribs Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney suffered a rib injury during Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Prior to his exit late in the second quarter, Mooney had gathered in three of four targets for 34 yards. David Sills and KhaDarel Hodge figure to see an increase in snaps alongside No. 1 WR Drake London for as long as Mooney is sidelined.
