Mooney left Thursday's practice with a trainer after attempting a diving catch, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The possible injury happened toward the end of practice, without any update from the team afterward. Mooney was healthy for spring practices and then the start of training camp, after a shoulder injury cost him Week 18 of last season (his only absence of the year). His finished his first season in Atlanta with career highs for TDs (five), yards per catch (15.5) and yards per target (9.4), along with his second-highest totals for targets (106), catches (64) and receiving yards (992). The Falcons have shaky WR depth behind Mooney and Drake London, with Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge returning as the probable Nos. 3 and 4 receivers.