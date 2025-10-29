Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
After missing Week 6 with a hamstring injury, Mooney has topped an 80 percent offensive snap share in back-to-back games, albeit with just nine targets and 79 yards in that time. His projection for Week 9 at New England partially depends on the health of QB Michael Penix (knee) and WR Drake London (hip), both of whom missed the Week 8 loss to Miami.
