Mooney (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

After hurting his hamstring Week 4, Mooney came out of Atlanta's Week 5 bye with no activity at practice before being ruled out for this past Monday's game against the Bills. He then was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report before logging his first on-field work since picking up the health concern. Friday's report will reveal Mooney's odds to suit up Sunday in San Francisco, but even if he does, he holds little sway in fantasy, with just seven catches (on 16 targets) for 79 yards and no touchdowns in parts of three games this season.