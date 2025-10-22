Mooney (hamstring) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Plagued by the injury bug this season, Mooney has made just four appearances through seven weeks, but he put together his most-productive performance to date this past Sunday at San Francisco (3-68-0 on five targets). His hamstring injury is following him into Week 8 prep, though, so his activity level will be monitored as the week continues to see if he again will be good to go Sunday versus the Dolphins.