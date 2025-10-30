Mooney (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney upgraded from limited Wednesday due to his lingering hamstring issue to all activity one day later, indicating that it isn't much of a concern. Fellow WR Drake London (hip) and TE Kyle Pitts (ankle) again were limited, meaning Mooney currently is the healthiest among Atlanta's key pass catchers. Having said that, Mooney didn't benefit from London's absence this past Sunday versus the Dolphins, hauling in just one of four passes for 11 yards while working with fill-in QB Kirk Cousins. No. 1 QB Michael Penix (knee) also remained limited Thursday, so there's a chance Cousins will be under center Sunday at New England.