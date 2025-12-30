Mooney caught two passes (on three targets) for 35 yards during the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday.

Mooney made a crucial 13-yard grab on third down to keep the Falcons' offensive drive alive, ultimately ending with a four-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Bijan Robinson. Mooney added a 22-yard catch late in the third quarter but was not targeted by Cousins again, resulting in a two-catch performance for a second consecutive week. Mooney has caught three passes or less in 13 of 14 regular-season games and has seen five targets or more in just six of those contests. The sixth-year wideout will take a 29-423-1 receiving line (on 65 targets) into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints.