Mooney (shoulder) is considered a long shot to play Sunday against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's an uphill battle for Mooney to play, Rapoport added, though Mooney has yet to be ruled out for the regular-season finale. Mooney was added to the Falcons' injury report Thursday and was eventually listed as questionable. If Mooney is unable to play, KhaDarel Hodge would be in line for elevated snaps alongside Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud at wideout.