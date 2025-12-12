Mooney secured three of six targets for 35 yards during Thursday's 29-28 win over Tampa Bay.

Mooney played 92 offensive snaps with Drake London (knee) sidelined again, but he was outpaced in the receiving game by all of Kyle Pitts (11-166-1) Bijan Robinson (8-82-0) and Davis Sills (6-78-0). Across 12 regular-season appearances so far, Mooney has surpassed 50 receiving yards on just two occasions. He'll remain difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in Week 16 on the road against Arizona, even if London is unavailable again.