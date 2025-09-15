Mooney caught two of four targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

After missing Week 1 due to a shoulder injury, Mooney didn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday Night Football. He played 57 of 66 offensive snaps during his season debut, which led Atlanta's WRs - Drake London finished with 56. Despite being on the field often, Mooney failed to haul in either of his targets in the first half, and both of his receptions came within three plays during the Falcons' first drive of the second half. The run game was the clear emphasis for Atlanta during Sunday's defensive-dominated game, as Falcons QB Michael Penix attempted only 21 passes after throwing 41 times in Week 1. Mooney is the clear No. 2 wideout behind London and will look to get more involved against the Panthers in Week 3. However, it'll be difficult for any pass catchers to deliver consistent production if the Falcons are pushing 40 rushing attempts consistently.