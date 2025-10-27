Mooney brought in one of four targets for 11 yards in the Falcons' 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Drake London (hip) was a surprise inactive after being placed on the injury report Saturday, but Mooney and fill-in signal-caller Kirk Cousins were unable to connect until the latter portion of the contest. The disappointing showing featured a season-low receiving yardage total for Mooney, who now has two one-catch tallies in his last three appearances heading into a Week 9 road matchup against a tough Patriots defense.