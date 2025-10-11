Mooney (hamstring) is not present for the early portion of Saturday's practice open to the media, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Mooney has yet to participate in practice since being forced out of Atlanta's win over the Commanders early due to a tweaked hamstring, despite having had the benefit of a Week 5 bye to rest up. All signs point toward Mooney being ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Bills, though head coach Raheem Morris did call him day-to-day, so there's reason for optimism that he could return Week 7 versus the 49ers. If Mooney is indeed unable to go versus Buffalo, Casey Washington will figure to step into a significant role on offense behind Drake London.