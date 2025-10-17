default-cbs-image
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday that he's "feeling good" about Mooney (hamstring) playing in Sunday's game at San Francisco, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mooney didn't practice Friday after limited participation the previous two days, but it sounds like that was part of a plan and not indicative of a setback. Fantasy managers would still be wise to consider the wideout uncertain ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, with Mooney yet to log a full practice since injuring his hamstring Week 4.

