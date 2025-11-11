Mooney caught one of eight targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-25 loss to the Colts.

Mooney caught just one pass for the third straight week, though his eight targets were tied for a team high with fellow receiver Drake London. The 28-year-old has not been able to get on the same page with quarterback Michael Penix lately, making him a difficult player to trust for fantasy purposes. Mooney will have his next opportunity to bounce back in a Week 11 home game against the Panthers.