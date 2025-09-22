Mooney secured four of 11 targets for 44 yards in the Falcons' 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

While it wasn't a very efficient performance, Mooney did draw a team-high number of targets and finished tied for second in receptions while also slotting in as the runner-up in receiving yards. Mooney has multiple receptions in each of his first two games after missing Week 1 due to a shoulder injury, and he'll next face off with the Commanders in a Week 4 home matchup.