Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that Mooney (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Saints but is expected to suit up, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Mooney popped up as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report, but it looks like he's trending in the right direction to face New Orleans on Sunday. Morris said top wideout Drake London (knee) and tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) are both also listed as questionable but expected to play Week 18. Mooney has only exceeded 50 receiving yards or scored once across his last 10 regular-season appearances, having managed both feats when he secured all three of his targets for 74 yards and a score versus the Saints in Week 12. If cleared to play Sunday, he'll work to improve his lackluster production totals in a rematch against the division rival.