Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Mooney last played in Week 4 but returned to practice this week. The Falcons are otherwise incredibly thin at wide receiver, with Casey Washington and David Sills having taken most of the snaps alongside Drake London in Monday's win over the Bills.
