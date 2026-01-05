Mooney caught three of seven targets for 20 yards in the Falcons' Week 18 win over the Saints.

Mooney suffered a shoulder injury during training camp, and his season never got off the ground following his Week 2 debut. After posting a 64-992-5 receiving line on 106 targets last season, Mooney's numbers took a big hit across the board, as he finished 2025 with 32 catches for 443 yards and one touchdown across 15 appearances. Mooney is under contract through 2026 on an inflated $10.97 million salary. The Falcons are likely to clean house somewhat after firing both GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris following Sunday's win over New Orleans. Mooney will turn 29 years old next fall.