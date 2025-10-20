Mooney recorded three receptions on five targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the 49ers.

Mooney managed to suit up for the first time since Week 4 and was third in priority for targets behind Drake London and Kyle Pitts. He was used primarily as a deep target, and he delivered a 38-yard catch just before halftime to push the Falcons into field-goal range. Mooney is likely to see inconsistent targets and serves in a boom or bust role, both of which will make him a risky fantasy contributor moving forward.