Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Records two catches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Cardinals.
Mooney played 54 of the Falcons' 77 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Atlanta wide receiver in the contest. Despite leading the the receiving corps in snaps, the veteran wideout continued his streak of underwhelming performances. In 13 appearances, Mooney has recorded just 27 catches for 388 yards and a touchdown. The 28-year-old will remain difficult to trust for significant fantasy production heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Rams.
More News
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Makes three catches vs. Buccaneers•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Held to one grab Sunday•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Five targets in London's absence•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Rips off long TD on Sunday•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Targeted seven times in Week 11•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Back in Sunday's game•