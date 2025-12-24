Mooney caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Cardinals.

Mooney played 54 of the Falcons' 77 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Atlanta wide receiver in the contest. Despite leading the the receiving corps in snaps, the veteran wideout continued his streak of underwhelming performances. In 13 appearances, Mooney has recorded just 27 catches for 388 yards and a touchdown. The 28-year-old will remain difficult to trust for significant fantasy production heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Rams.