Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Remains limited by shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
In the wake of his season debut in this past Sunday's win at Minnesota, Mooney continues to deal with the shoulder issue that sidelined him Week 1 against the Buccaneers. He still handled an 86 percent snap share Week 2 en route to two catches (on four targets) for 20 yards. Mooney's activity level Thursday and Friday ultimately will forecast whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game in Carolina.
