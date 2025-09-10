Mooney (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney is kicking off Week 2 prep where he left off last week, with a cap on his reps. He wasn't able to suit up this past Sunday against the Buccaneers due to the shoulder injury that has plagued him since the early days of training camp. Coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that the Falcons will "get a look and see toward the end of the week what he's got going on." Friday's practice report thus will be key for his odds to suit up Sunday in Minnesota.