Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday that he doesn't know when Mooney (shoulder) will return but is confident it will be this year, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

It's probably not the best sign that Morris is even hinting at the possibility of a long-term absence, although he did say Mooney is still being evaluated on "a week-to-week basis." The wideout left practice early July 24 after trying to make a diving catch, with subsequent reports suggesting he'd miss multiple weeks and was uncertain for Week 1 against Tampa Bay. If nothing else, this latest update confirms that the Falcons aren't sure about Mooney's availability for the start of the regular season. Wideout depth was already a weak point for the team, with No. 3 receiver Ray-Ray McCloud coming off a 2024 campaign in which he was one of the least productive starters in the league on a per-route basis (1.29 yards per route, with one TD on 87 targets). The Falcons didn't draft any wide receivers this spring, nor did they sign any likely starters in free agency, instead settling for UDFAs like Nick Nash and journeymen like DJ Chark to round out the depth chart.