Mooney (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's the second promising sign this week, after Mooney avoided an injury list on cutdown day, which suggests the Falcons expect him to play at some point in September. The return to practice Thursday seemingly even gives Mooney a shot to play Week 1 against Tampa Bay, with 10 days to ramp up after missing practice for a little over a month. The Falcons haven't done anything to upgrade their WR room in the meantime -- perhaps another hint at confidence in Mooney's September availability