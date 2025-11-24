Mooney had three receptions on as many targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints.

Mooney turned in his best fantasy score this season after breaking off a 49-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for New Orleans. The big scoring play helps explain the outburst in production on just three targets Sunday. The absence of Drake London (knee) may have helped Mooney as well, but the latter was averaging 7.5 targets/game in Atlanta's last two games (both with London active), so the elevated role did not result in an uptick in targets. London is being considered week-to-week, but Mooney should stick as a deep-league option even if his teammate returns against the Jets next Sunday.