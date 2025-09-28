Mooney (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

At the time he departed early in the third quarter, Mooney had just one catch (on one target) for 16 yards. Behind No. 1 WR Drake London, Ray-Ray McCloud, Casey Washington, David Sills and Jamal Agnew are the Falcons' options at the position also active Week 4.