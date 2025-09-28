Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Ruled out of Week 4 action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
At the time he departed early in the third quarter, Mooney had just one catch (on one target) for 16 yards. Behind No. 1 WR Drake London, Ray-Ray McCloud, Casey Washington, David Sills and Jamal Agnew are the Falcons' options at the position also active Week 4.
More News
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Hurts hamstring in Week 4•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Productive showing in Week 3 loss•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Practices in full•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Remains limited by shoulder issue•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Modest production in season debut•
-
Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Cleared for Week 2 return•