Mooney (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's game against Buffalo, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mooney's lack of availability is no surprise, given that he has yet to resume practicing since tweaking his hamstring and making an early exit Week 4 against the Commanders. Still, head coach Raheem Morris has labeled Mooney day-to-day, so it seems he could have a fair chance at returning to health in time to suit up Week 7 versus San Francisco. With Mooney out for Monday's matchup against Buffalo, Casey Washington looks primed to handle a large workload behind top wideout Drake London, while TE Kyle Pitts and No. 3 receiver Ray-Ray McCloud could also see a slight uptick in target share.