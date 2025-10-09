default-cbs-image
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that Mooney (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports. ""Right now, Mooney is still day-to-day. We'll see what that is," Morris said. "We'll get a good feel for what it looks like moving forward."

Mooney made an early exit from the Falcons' 34-27 win over the Commanders in Week 4 after tweaking his hamstring, but he benefited from a well-timed Week 5 bye. Though Atlanta initially expressed hope that Mooney wouldn't have to miss further action because of the hamstring injury, his absence from the team's first Week 6 practice casts some doubt on his availability. He'll have two more chances to log some practice activity before the Falcons host the Bills on Monday.

