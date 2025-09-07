Mooney (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

After Mooney turned in a trio of limited practices this week, head coach Raheem Morris gauged the wideout as a game-time decision leading up to Sunday's contest. Ultimately, the Falcons decided it was for the best to hold Mooney out for the season opener, after he injured his shoulder during the first practice of training camp and proceeded to miss the team's entire preseason slate. With Mooney sidelined, the Falcons will likely turn to KhaDarel Hodge and Casey Washington to handle more snaps alongside No. 1 wideout Drake London and slot man Ray-Ray McCloud.