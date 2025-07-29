Speaking Tuesday, coach Raheem Morris was non-committal on whether or not Mooney (shoulder) will be ready for the Falcons' Week 1 matchup with the Bucs, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Mooney suffered a shoulder injury in practice last Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for a "few weeks," Raimondi reported last week. The nature of Mooney's injury still isn't clear, but there's at least some concern that he won't be ready for the start of the regular season. KhaDarel Hodge is next up on the depth chart behind Drake London and slot man Ray-Ray McCloud should Mooney not be cleared in time to face Tampa Bay.