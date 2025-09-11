Mooney (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney now has strung together three straight capped sessions going back to Week 1 prep as he closes in on his recovery from the shoulder issue that has bothered him since late July. Both he and No. 1 WR Drake London (shoulder) have been limited so far this week, so Friday's practice will be key for them to avoid designations in advance of Sunday's game in Minnesota.