Mooney caught three of seven targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.

Sunday's contest marked the second time that Mooney caught multiple passes since Week 7. The veteran wideout, however, was unable to turn these touches into significant production. Mooney's underwhelming performances this season have been a major disappointment, but he has the opportunity to see more involvement in the games passing attack with teammate Drake London (knee) considered week-to-week with a sprained PCL suffered in Week 11. The 28-year-old Mooney will step into the No. 1 spot on the wide receiver depth chart, so he should see a significant uptick in targets in the passing attack. With that said, he'll be catching passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins, as Michael Penix (knee) is on injured reserve. Mooney will look to make the most of his opportunity when the Falcons visit the Saints in Week 12.