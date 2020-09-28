Dennard registered six tackles, two pass deflections and an interception during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bears.
After playing 63 percent of the defensive snaps in his Falcons debut Week 1, Dennard has logged starts in back-to-back weeks while fielding at least 94 percent of the workload in each contest. He and Blidi Wreh-Wilson each produced takeaways as cornerbacks Kendall Sheffield (foot) and A.J. Terrell (reserve-COVID-19) sat out Week 3, but the Bears were capable of putting up 300-plus passing yards in the game as well as 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
