The Falcons could prioritize retaining Dennard (quadriceps) this offseason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dennard was a pillar of Atlanta's secondary when healthy in 2020, but it's fair to say that injury concerns have been consistent for the veteran cornerback recently. He was only able to suit up for eight games with the Falcons in 2020 before a quadriceps injury prematurely ended his year, and back in 2019 with the Bengals he only managed nine appearances. Considering that context, Dennard could be motivated to agree to a team-friendly deal with the Falcons this offseason.
