Dennard signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old cornerback joins Atlanta after negotiations on a three-year, $13.5 million contract to join the Jaguars fell through in March. Adding Dennard -- who has 24 career starts and 77 appearances to his name -- provides the position group with much needed veteran experience, as first-round pick A.J. Terrell enters his rookie season facing an abbreviated offseason. Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield show promise, meanwhile, but offer just 29 combined NFL starts. Dennard is expected to fill the nickel back position, while Sheffield, Oliver and Terrell vie for starting roles defending the perimeter.