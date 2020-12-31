Dennard (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran defensive back appears to be in jeopardy of sitting out a third consecutive game, having missed back-to-back practice sessions to kick off the week. Dennard has yet to demonstrate any progress towards a Week 17 activation, as he remains without even a limited practice appearance since Dec. 17. A positive COVID-19 test within the organization kept the Falcons from practicing Thursday. Should Atlanta return to in-person activities Friday, Dennard's status for the regular-season finale may become more clear.
