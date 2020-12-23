Dennard (quadricep) did not practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dennard's quad injury forced him to miss last weekend's loss to the Buccaneers, and it would appear that he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's upcoming road game against the Chiefs. If the starting cornerback is forced to miss another game, Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield and Blidi Wreh-Wilson will once again all be candidates to handle increased roles.