The Falcons ruled Dennard (quadriceps) out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dennard wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week while battling the injury, making it unsurprising that he'll remain sidelined for a second straight game. Given that the Falcons have little on the line for their season finale at Tampa Bay on Jan. 3, Dennard could have a tough time gaining clearance to play unless he resumes practicing fully at some point next week.