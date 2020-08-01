Dennard has not yet become an official member of the Falcons, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 28-year-old cornerback agreed to contract terms with the Falcons on Thursday, but the transaction has yet to be finalized as Dennard must first clear at least one more COVID-19 screening, and then pass a physical before signing with the team. If all goes well, it is expected he will officially become a member of the team Sunday or Monday. Dennard would be a solid addition to the back end of Atlanta's defense, as he has registered 17 pass deflections across 38 appearances (with 20 starts) since 2017. The Falcons' top three cornerbacks -- Isaiah Oliver, A.J. Terrell and Kendall Sheffield -- have 29 career starts between them, meaning Dennard's presence has potential to infuse much-needed veteran savvy to the position group.