Dennard (hamstring) has been placed on IR, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dennard certainly didn't look hampered by a hamstring injury, as he still racked up six tackles and an interception in Week 3 against the Bears. Soft tissue injuries are tricky, though, and Atlanta's not taking any chances with the veteran cornerback. With the special IR rules in 2020, Dennard will be eligible to return after three weeks, so the earliest he could play again would be Week 7 against the Lions.