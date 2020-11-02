The Falcons designated Dennard (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Monday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dennard now has a 21-day window to return from IR. The veteran cornerback will return to practice this week and likely will be watched closely, and he could be available as soon as this Sunday's home game versus Denver. He'll need to be formally activated to the 53-man roster by Saturday to play Sunday.