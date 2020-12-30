Dennard (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dennard has missed the past two games due to this injury, and it looks like he could be tracking toward a third consecutive absence. The starting cornerback's absence would create additional opportunities for Tom Brady and the high-powered Tampa Bay passing attack in the regular season finale, though Dennard will have two more opportunities to return to practice this week and show progress in his recovery.
